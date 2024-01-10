Dog owner near Bedford in fundraising appeal for thermal drone after beloved pooch goes missing for 12 days

The poor pooch had tried to survive on sticks

A dog which ran away and went missing over Christmas for 12 days was finally tracked down using a thermal drone.

And now owner Sam Boyle has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a drone for Bedfordshire and ensure no other pet owner has to endure the same misery.

Ulysse – an 11-month-old Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla – went missing during a walk in woodland near Sam’s Houghton Conquest home on December 20 when he suddenly bolted three miles after becoming spooked.

Despite her strenuous efforts to track him down, Sam’s beloved pooch couldn’t be found. So in desperation, she contacted Canine Capture UK CIC which predicted were Ulysse could be, and Drone to Home which traveled from Nottinghamshire on New Year’s Eve and found him using the company’s information.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Sam said: “It sounds like a magical Christmas story, and believe me with so many ups and downs it really was, and it ended with Ulysse being reunited with his family. A true new year miracle.

“This couldn't and wouldn't have happened if it were not for an all-weather thermal drone and the expertise from some great people and charities.”

The unfortunate canine was discovered deep within a hedgerow with his flexi lead tangled and twisted around the branches. Saldy, he’d been eating sticks because he couldn't reach anything else.

Sam Boyle is reunited with her beloved Ulysse after the thermal drone located him

Sam added: “If it had been a few hours later, this story really would have had a very different ending.”

And now she’s set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a similar drone for Bedfordshire, which will be piloted by a licensed operator.

Amd after getting publicity on the radio, Good Morning Britain and the MailOnline, Sam’s already smashed through her £12,000 target – so far raising £16,845 in 10 days.