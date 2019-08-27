Dog deemed too 'ugly' to be adopted finally finds furever home in Wilstead

An elderly, hairless and blind dog who struggled to find a new home because she was too ‘ugly’ has found her pawfect match in Wilstead.

Morissa, a 13-year-old Chinese crested dog, has a number of health problems including a failing eyesight.

Morticia, the hairless Chinese crested dog 'Photo: @littleseniormoments

And staff at the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home near Braintree in Essex said she struggled to find a new home ‘because potential adopters thought she was ugly’.

But when 28-year-old Rio Maye, from Wilstead, visited Morissa it was love at first sight.

Ms Maye has renamed her adopted dog Morticia and brought her home to live with her 14-year-old chihuahua called Pea.

"Morticia settled in straight away. She was so thrilled with her new bed that she dived straight into it and rolled around in joy," Ms Maye said.

Rio with Morticia and her chihuahua, Pea Credit: @littleseniormoments

"We introduced her to Pea - her new best friend - and our horses.

"She spends lots of her time pottering through the fields and loves to walk through the hills and woods.

"Morticia is almost blind but she listens to me talking to her and when I call for her she is incredibly alert.

"She has memorised the furniture and snack station but does have the occasional stare at a wall thinking it's a window - we try not to giggle.

Ms Maye added: "Morticia has a love for life that extends to everyone.

"I really am the luckiest person to have found her and hope for many more years of happiness."

With Morticia now living life to the fullest, Rio said she wants to encourage more people to rehome senior dogs and has started an Instagram page, @littleseniormoments, to help spread her message.

The RSPCA's Essex South, Southend and District branch said last Tuesday that it was also trying to rehome a one-eyed dog called Ugly Betty and staff feared that potential owners "may be put off by her unusual looks."