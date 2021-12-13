Does Bedford need more average speed cameras and a pavement washing vehicle?

Bedford Borough Council is asking for your views on its budget for 2022/23

It's hoping to instal more solar panels on council buildings, buy a new pavement washing vehicle for the town centre as well as average speed cameras - and wants to know what you think.

As well as the financial impact of the pandemic, the council is already facing an estimated funding gap of over £15 million to 2025/26 - and needs to save over £5 million in 2022/23.

Bedford Borough Council

To make these savings, the council says it will continue to make use of new technology as well as 'procuring goods and services more efficiently'.

This budget also outlines areas of longer-term ‘one-off’ or ‘capital’ spend.

It's proposed £700,000 will be invested in tackling climate change including more solar panels on council buildings, electric pool cars and the installation of vehicle charging infrastructure.

In addition, £1.5 million will be invested in play area refurbishment, as well as a new pavement washing vehicle for the town centre.

Finally, it's proposed £760,000 will be spent on average speed cameras at up to nine new sites.

Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance, said: “We are continuing to face a difficult financial challenge, and we are always aiming to save money first and foremost in the way the council operates so that we can continue to protect frontline services.

“We have also identified several priority areas for investment that includes addressing climate change, improving our local environment, and tackling speeding to make local roads safer.

“We want to hear from you - what do you think about how we are developing the way we work, and our plans for investment into the future?”

You can have your say here or by emailing [email protected] or in writing to Consulting Bedford, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford MK42 9AP. Hard copies are available in libraries and on request.