Do you think the cycling Asbo in Bedford should be extended to include e-scooters?

The council is consulting on whether the cycling Asbo - known as a PSPO - should be extended for another three years and wants your opinion.

Over 3,200 tickets have been issued to those cycling illegally through pedestrianised areas of Bedford since the council introduced the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in 2016.

But it's due to expire next year and Bedford Borough Council is looking at whether an extension should include restrictions on e-scooters and skateboarding as well.

The council has received increasing complaints about the use of e-scooters in the town centre and the parks and currently has no powers to enforce against them, even though they are currently illegal on public land.

It also wants to tackle irresponsible skateboarding, and related noise and damage to benches.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Without this PSPO, our officers would not have been able to issue any of these over 3,200 tickets, enforcing against this offence which endangers pedestrians and shoppers in our town centre.

“The council does not have powers to enforce against nuisance riding of e-scooters or damage-causing skateboarding in pedestrianised areas. By bringing in this PSPO, focusing on specific problem areas we are enabling our officers to tackle these anti-social behaviours.

“Please have your say on this consultation.”

To view the locations - which include Addison Howard Park, Allen Park, Bedford Park, Chiltern Avenue Green and Mowsbury Park - visit here

To have your say online visit here or you can email: [email protected] or write to Consulting Bedford, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford MK42 9AP.

Hard copies are available at all Bedford borough libraries or on request.