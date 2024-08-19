Do you fancy offering your Bedford home to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion?
Hundreds of Ukrainian guests have so far settled in Bedford with the help of hosts in the two-and-a-half years since Russia’s illegal attack.
But Bedford Borough Council says more homes are still needed, so if you’ve got a spare room or two, an annexe, or even another property, get in touch.
You will receive a tax-free payment of £500 per month. Payments have been extended to up to three years to support hosts who are also entitled to ask guests to contribute to household energy costs. You also won’t be expected to buy food for your guests.
If you are offering a second home, you are eligible to receive 50% council tax discount for an empty or second home.
You will continue to receive any council tax reductions, such as the single-person council tax discount. And becoming a host will also not affect any benefits you currently receive.
If you can help, email [email protected] expressing your interest in hosting. Make sure you include your name, address, and contact phone number and a Homes for Ukraine team member will arrange a suitable time to have an informal, no-obligation chat.
