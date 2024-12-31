DJ Spoony thanks staff at Bedford Hospital after they find bleed on the brain

By Clare Turner
Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:56 BST
BBC Radio 2’s DJ Spoony has praised NHS staff, calling them “the best in the business”, after being treated for a small bleed to the brain.

In a post on Instagram, he told followers he went along to Bedford Hospital’s A&E after suffering a headache for the best part of a month.

“The scan showed I had a small bleed on the brain (that had stopped bleeding) that was causing a bit of pressure on the brain hence the headaches,” said Spoony.

Bedford Hospital referred the DJ – whose real name is Johnathan Joseph – to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge as they needed to operate straight away which Spoony said was “crazy as I'd been working and training solidly all through the time of the headaches.”

DJ Spoony had an operation for a bleed on his brain following a scan at Bedford Hospital (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images For MOBO)DJ Spoony had an operation for a bleed on his brain following a scan at Bedford Hospital (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images For MOBO)
He was in hospital for four nights and had an operation in the early hours of Christmas Eve – and within 10 minutes, was back to the ward, fully alert.

“What was crazy was the headache had instantly gone. Four weeks of this throb and finally peace up top,” said Spoony.

“I woke up on Christmas morning in hospital. I was so grateful. Had something special to look forward to. Going home to my family and friends. All who had been incredible for the last few days. The visits, support, calls, messages. Very humbling.

"There was however some sadness waking up near to some people that didn't know where they were, that would've spent a large part, if not all, of the day without loved ones. I think about them all every day and hope they are making progress in their recovery.

"Thank you to Bedford Hospital for the scan and Addenbrooke’s for completing the task. You really are the best in the business. All the nurses, doctors, health assistants that looked after me. Thank you to the NHS.”

