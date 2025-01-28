DJ Jax Jones and Dutch house music icon Fedde Le Grand to perform at Bedford Park
Chart-topping DJ and producer Jax Jones and Dutch house music icon Fedde Le Grand will bring their globally-renowned sets to Bedford Park as part of the Summer Sessions, on Friday, July 11.
Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor have also revealed four-day passes are now available. Day tickets for Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park go on sale this Friday (January 31) – visit here or ticketmaster.co.uk.
Jones is a Grammy, Brit, and Ivor Novello Award nominated party-starter. An English DJ, he first rose to prominence in 2014 with his feature on Duke Dumont’s number one single I Got U. While Le Grand is something of a pioneer in the evolution of electronica. He shot to fame with Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit.
The four-day pass includes access to:
Thursday: The Human League, Tom Bailey, and Blancmange
Friday: Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park featuring Jax Jones and Fedde Le Grand
Saturday: Supergrass, The Coral and Jamie Webster
Sunday: McFly, Twin Atlantic and Devon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.