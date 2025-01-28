DJ Jax Jones and Dutch house music icon Fedde Le Grand to perform at Bedford Park

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Fedde Le Grand (pictured) and Jax Jones will be bringing their sets to Bedford as part of the Café Mambo Ibiza in the ParkFedde Le Grand (pictured) and Jax Jones will be bringing their sets to Bedford as part of the Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park
As part of the already announced Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park, the first DJs have been revealed.

Chart-topping DJ and producer Jax Jones and Dutch house music icon Fedde Le Grand will bring their globally-renowned sets to Bedford Park as part of the Summer Sessions, on Friday, July 11.

Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor have also revealed four-day passes are now available. Day tickets for Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park go on sale this Friday (January 31) – visit here or ticketmaster.co.uk.

Jones is a Grammy, Brit, and Ivor Novello Award nominated party-starter. An English DJ, he first rose to prominence in 2014 with his feature on Duke Dumont’s number one single I Got U. While Le Grand is something of a pioneer in the evolution of electronica. He shot to fame with Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit.

The four-day pass includes access to:

Thursday: The Human League, Tom Bailey, and Blancmange

Friday: Café Mambo Ibiza in the Park featuring Jax Jones and Fedde Le Grand

Saturday: Supergrass, The Coral and Jamie Webster

Sunday: McFly, Twin Atlantic and Devon

