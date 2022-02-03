Discover Bedford’s hidden high street history with a free online lunchtime talk

You can find out more about the work to revitalise Bedford’s historic high street with a free online talk later this month.

During the one-hour lunchtime talk - on Tuesday, February 22 - Place Services and Historic England' s listing team will discuss how heritage plays an important role in work and leisure; what listing is and how it helps shape our historic high streets.

Bedford's High Street

Eilíse McGuane, listing advisor for Historic England in the East of England, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting these free online lunchtime talks with our partners at Place Services and High Street Heritage Action Zones in the East region, to share the work we’re all doing to restore and rejuvenate our historic town centres.

"We’re really looking forward to chatting to communities about their local history and highlighting protected heritage sites that people may not have seen – or may know a lot about. Hopefully, this will inspire people to take a fresh look at familiar spaces and to share their knowledge with others.”

Cllr Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning at Bedford Borough Council, said: “Building and restoration work has started on Bedford High Street, and the High Street Heritage Action Zone project will also help Historic England build on their listing process and hear from those of us who live in Bedford borough about the buildings that matter to us.