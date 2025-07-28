Police have stepped up patrols to combat drugs use at the rear of a block of flats near Bedford Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents say they feel unsafe and intimidated by drug users and possibly drug dealers meeting in a car park behind Eton Court in Pemberley Avenue.

They are also worried about used and discarded needles posing a risk to visitors and young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “Residents and visitors to the block feel intimidated by this behaviour as well as the risk posed by the needles to persons frequenting the area and young children. This is disgusting behaviour from those involved and shows a complete disregard to the community and their safety.

Police are monitoring drug users and possibly dealers using the car park at the rear of Eton Court in Pemberley Avenue, Bedford

“This will not be tolerated, and as a result, patrols, both overt and covert will be stepped up in the area to deal with the issue. Anyone found in the area will be stopped and searched and if found in possession of any drugs or other illegal items, will be dealt with in the most robust way, possibly leading to arrest and attendance at court, along with other, methods that will also be utilised to deter persons from attending the area, should this behaviour continue.

“Some stills from CCTV have been obtained of some of the persons visiting the area, with a view to identifying who they are, and these persons especially will be targeted.”

If you do have any concerns or issues in your area, call 101 or report online. As always call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.