Discarded drugs needles found in car park near Bedford Park
Residents say they feel unsafe and intimidated by drug users and possibly drug dealers meeting in a car park behind Eton Court in Pemberley Avenue.
They are also worried about used and discarded needles posing a risk to visitors and young children.
A spokesperson for Bedford Community Policing Team, said: “Residents and visitors to the block feel intimidated by this behaviour as well as the risk posed by the needles to persons frequenting the area and young children. This is disgusting behaviour from those involved and shows a complete disregard to the community and their safety.
“This will not be tolerated, and as a result, patrols, both overt and covert will be stepped up in the area to deal with the issue. Anyone found in the area will be stopped and searched and if found in possession of any drugs or other illegal items, will be dealt with in the most robust way, possibly leading to arrest and attendance at court, along with other, methods that will also be utilised to deter persons from attending the area, should this behaviour continue.
“Some stills from CCTV have been obtained of some of the persons visiting the area, with a view to identifying who they are, and these persons especially will be targeted.”
If you do have any concerns or issues in your area, call 101 or report online. As always call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers.