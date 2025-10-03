A desperate mum is demanding urgent action to secure school transport for her profoundly disabled son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported how Lisa Doherty’s son Conor, was left stranded on his first day back to school due to SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) transport failures in Central Bedfordshire.

Since then Lisa, of Flltwick, has been battling with Central Beds Council over issues following changes to the council’s home to school transport services for the autumn term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matter was subsequently reported to Ofsted by one of CBC’s own councillors amid safeguarding concerns relating to SEND students in Central Bedfordshire.

Central Beds Council have acknowledged challenges faced by some families using SEND school transport at the start of the academic year.

But despite repeated complaints, and apologies by the council Lisa says there has been no resolution leaving Conor confused, distressed, and causing a negative impact on his education. It’s also caused huge disruption and financial loss to the family who have had to provide transport to get Conor to his school in Biggleswade:

Said Lisa: “Shockingly, it is now nearly four weeks since term began and Conor has still not had safe and suitable school transport reinstated. Despite multiple formal complaints, I have still received no substantive response from the council.

“At the heart of this is an 11-year-old boy with profound disabilities who simply does not understand why his bus has disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day, Conor points to his old bus on the way home, confused and distressed. For three years, his council minibus with the same familiar staff was a consistent, safe, and positive part of his school day. Removing this without consultation or explanation left him unsettled and anxious.

“The longer this drags on”, Lisa added, “the harder it will be for Conor to return to transport without significant distress. Meanwhile, we are transporting him ourselves, which is causing financial loss, disruption to work, and a negative impact on both Conor’s and his sister’s education.

“I understand one of Central Bedfordshire’s own councillors has already referred the wider SEND transport chaos to Ofsted over safeguarding concerns. I will also be escalating Conor’s case if there is no urgent resolution this week.

“This is no longer just a story about a first-day failure - it has become a prolonged safeguarding and accountability crisis, with real harm being caused to vulnerable children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Owen, CBC Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “We understand how important continuity of transport can be for pupils and families, and we always try to maintain this wherever possible. However, where pupils can no longer be transported on their existing route, alternative arrangements have to be put in place. Sometimes changes are needed when contracts are renewed or when a pupil’s needs change and different transport is more suitable.

“We have been in regular contact with the family and have offered suitable alternative transport, which has been declined. We will continue to work with them to try to find a solution that meets their needs.

“Each day we provide school or college transport for more than 5,400 pupils and in most cases the service runs smoothly. We regret that this has not been the case here and remain committed to supporting the family.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.