Digital midwife at Bedford Hospital receives prestigious NHS England’s Chief Midwifery Officer Silver Award

She was recognised for her contribution to digital midwifery

A digital midwife at Bedford Hospital, part of Bedfordshire Hospitals, has received a prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer’s Silver Award.

Sarah Lumley and six Local Maternity and Neonatal Systems (LMNS) Lead midwives in the East of England (EoE) were recognised for their contribution to digital midwifery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A year ago, the EoE Digital Midwives Expert Reference Group (DMERG) brought together digital midwives from across the East of England covering 7,500 square miles and representing 19 acute Trusts.

Sarah Lumley, Digital Midwife at Bedford Hospital, has received a prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer’s Silver Award

This regional group was innovative, the first of its kind, meeting monthly with quarterly face-to-face away days to share best practices and knowledge.

The LMNS Lead digital midwives also meet bi-monthly to shape and steer DMERG bodies of work. With regional support, they have created an EoE DMERG logo, produced a video showcasing the role and challenges of digital midwives across the East, developed a Digital Maternity Strategy template and contributed to the National Maternity Information System specification.

This accolade was presented to Sarah who steadfastly steps up to the Lead Digital Midwife role for BLMK’s LMNS as there currently isn’t a Lead in place alongside five other Lead Digital Midwives who together, are responsible for the East of England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah said: “It was a huge surprise, but I am so proud of what we have achieved as a region of Digital Midwives.”