Did you spot our local bridges turning purple?

Local care company, Home Instead Bedford helped arrange for Bridges of Bedford to be illuminated purple in support of this year’s World Alzheimer’s Day!

According to statistics drawn from the Alzheimer’s Society, ‘there are currently 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, and this is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.’

At Home Instead Bedford, our dedicated care professionals receive accredited City & Guilds training. The care company has recently launched new training programs in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Society, demonstrating their commitment to providing specialised dementia care for those affected by the condition.

Wishing to help raise awareness and get people talking about dementia, Bedford's team took the initiative to light up their local landmarks in purple as a sign of respect for their clients and to seek permission to raise awareness about Alzheimer's.

The Home Instead Bedford team with the Mayor of Bedford, Tom Wootton (middle).

This endeavour received support from Tom4Change, Mayor Tom Wootton, and Bedford Borough Council.

The owner of Home Instead Bedford, Moona Karim, commented, “Our care professionals’ experience the effects first hand and deliver personalised care for clients with dementia, implementing unique ways to help them manage the disease enabling them to live well at home.

This was a heartfelt gesture from our community to raise awareness and support for those affected by Alzheimer's disease. We hope that when people saw the dazzling landmarks in purple, it served as a gentle reminder to take a moment, be present, and think about your loved ones."

Home Instead offers a comprehensive spectrum of care services, encompassing personal care, which entails assistance with dressing and bathing, dementia care and companionship care.