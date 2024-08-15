‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to man who died on the M1 between Toddington and Brogborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-seven who died after a collision with a lorry on the M1.

Michael Stokes, 30, from London, died after his car broke down on the M1 motorway, between Toddington and Brogborough, on Sunday (August 11).

He was on foot when he was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

His family have paid tribute to Michael, saying: “He was a loving member of the family and loved by all who knew him.

“He was a father to seven children who are all completely devastated at the loss of their dad. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

“Michael was dedicated to his girlfriend who is completely broken at his sudden passing.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

A police investigation is continuing into the incident, which happened at around 2.30am between junctions 12 and 13 on the northbound carriageway.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via an online form or calling 101 quoting incident 52 of 11 August.