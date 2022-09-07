Determined duo hope to raise £800 for Bedford dementia charities
They plan to walk 50 kilometres
A duo from the health sector are planning to raise £800 for two Bedford-based charities which help those living with dementia.
Physiotherapist and founder of The Mobility Physio, Nadia Kopec, together with Harjinder Singh, CEO of Smarta Healthcare, will walk 50 kilometres from Fulham to Runnymede on Saturday (September 10).
And the money raised will be split between Carers in Bedfordshire which supports unpaid carers across the county – and the Tibbs Dementia Foundation which supports people living with dementia and their families.
Most Popular
-
1
Charity buys unique 150-hectare wildlife farm in Bedford
-
2
Police 'deeply sorry' to man in his 80s who was injured during Potton arrest
-
3
Bedford man among international crime gang caught in human trafficking sting
-
4
Bedford woman auctions late husband's beautiful artwork for Moggerhanger hospice
-
5
Police step up patrols in Kempston following spike in anti-social behaviour
This will be the duo's second charity challenge, having cycled the 100km London 2 Brighton challenge together in 2019.
Harjinder said: “Our chosen charities have such a positive impact on the Bedford community, it really is an honour to represent them and show our support for what they do.”
Nadia added: “It's a pleasure to be teaming up with Harjinder once more, to take on the Thames Path Challenge for our chosen charities.”