Determined duo hope to raise £800 for Bedford dementia charities

A duo from the health sector are planning to raise £800 for two Bedford-based charities which help those living with dementia.

Physiotherapist and founder of The Mobility Physio, Nadia Kopec, together with Harjinder Singh, CEO of Smarta Healthcare, will walk 50 kilometres from Fulham to Runnymede on Saturday (September 10).

And the money raised will be split between Carers in Bedfordshire which supports unpaid carers across the county – and the Tibbs Dementia Foundation which supports people living with dementia and their families.

Nadia Kopec, from The Mobility Physio, and Harjinder Singh, CEO at Smarta Healthcare

This will be the duo's second charity challenge, having cycled the 100km London 2 Brighton challenge together in 2019.

Harjinder said: “Our chosen charities have such a positive impact on the Bedford community, it really is an honour to represent them and show our support for what they do.”