Details announced for Armistice and Remembrance Day events in Bedford

Plans to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Day have been announced by Bedford Borough Council.

Events include an Armistice Day Commemoration and two-minute silence at Riverside Square, Bedford, on Friday 11. Members of the public are asked to arrive for 10.40am.

Then on Sunday, November 13, there’ll be a Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony and march past at the War Memorial, Bedford Embankment at 11am followed by a Parade along the Embankment, the High Street and St Paul’s Square, finishing in Harpur Square.

Kempston will hold a Remembrance Day service and parade at 2.30pm at Kempston East Methodist Church, followed by a parade to the War Memorial to observe a minute’s silence and to lay wreaths. Other Remembrance Day services will also be held across the Borough.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Each year on Remembrance and Armistice Day we pay our respects to those who have defended our country in the past and at present. These days are very important in our national calendar and Bedford Borough.

"I hope residents will join me and other councillors at a Remembrance Sunday service and wear a poppy with pride to help raise vital funds for the Poppy Appeal.”

Robin Thomas, spokesman for the Bedford Branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “I hope the people of Bedford Borough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces.

"We will acknowledge their sacrifice and that of their families. Our hand of friendship and compassion is extended to those families in Ukraine who have lost mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, sisters and brothers in the current conflict.”