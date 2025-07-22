Specialist Dementia UK nurses are holding clinics in Leighton Buzzard and Bedford to help individuals impacted by the illness

Dementia UK is set to host free clinics at branches of Nationwide bank in Leighton Buzzard and Bedford this month.

The clinics are hosted by the charity’s Admiral Nurses, who specialise in dementia.

These are open to any individual and their families who are affected by the condition and will offer advice on all aspects of dementia - from understanding a diagnosis to help with legal and financial issues.

A clinic is being held at Nationwide in Leighton Buzzard on Friday July 25, with appointments available at the time of writing at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

At Nationwide in Bedford, sessions are taking place from Tuesday, July 29 to Thursday, July 31, with times between 10am and 3pm available.

The clinics are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme Fairer Futures, which aims to address four of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships.

As well as dementia, the other issues focused on through the programme are family poverty, youth homelessness and cancer.

Admiral nurse at Dementia UK Ruby Guild said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Bedfordshire.

“Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Sessions can be booked online through the Dementia UK website.

