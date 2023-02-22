Tibbs community members from across Bedfordshire join Music 4 Memory celebration at St Paul's. PIC: Oliver Downing

Music 4 Memory – Tibbs Dementia Foundation’s community therapy music group – took centre stage as it had the honour of bringing Bedford Sings week to a close.

As the sun streamed through the stained-glass windows, a resplendent St. Paul’s, welcomed over 100 members of the Tibbs community from across Bedfordshire to the event on Friday. (February 17),

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tibbs CEO, Sarah Russell said: “This is the first of our Tibbs 10th Anniversary flagship events. It is wonderful to see so many people here from across the county. A very warm welcome to families from Ampthill, Leighton Buzzard, Potton and beyond, and of course to all our Bedford regulars.”

As the joyful sights and sounds of spring began to echo around St. Paul’s, Here comes the Sun and Bring me Sunshine, encouraged the dancers to take to the floor. Eric Morecambe would have been proud.

Tibbs were joined by PROMETHIDION, a young Polish singing group, in national costume, who delighted the audience and challenged them to join in all the actions for the cuckoo song. Well, Tibbs are always up for a challenge and the result was a wonderful spectacle of old and young, singing and laughing together.

Another highlight was resident poet, Cliff Harris’s moving Tibbs 10th Anniversary poem, delivered so beautifully, it bought a tear to many an eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All too quickly the afternoon drew to a close and as Abba’s Thank you for the music, rang-out, the audience sang with gusto and reflected on the magic of music, the gift of friendship and the opportunity to make new memories.Proof positive, as Tibbs Dementia Foundation would say, that living better with dementia is always possible.