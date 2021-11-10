Death of man found at Bedford Academy not being treated as suspicious
Specialist officers are supporting the next of kin
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:30 am
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:32 am
Bedfordshire Police have said they are not treating the death of a man found at Bedford Academy as suspicious.
Officers were called at around 7.50am on Monday following the discovery of a body in Mile Road, Bedford.
A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting them.
A file will be prepared and passed on to the coroner.