Death of man found at Bedford Academy not being treated as suspicious

Specialist officers are supporting the next of kin

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:32 am

Bedfordshire Police have said they are not treating the death of a man found at Bedford Academy as suspicious.

Officers were called at around 7.50am on Monday following the discovery of a body in Mile Road, Bedford.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting them.

A file will be prepared and passed on to the coroner.

