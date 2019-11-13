Date for Bedford Christmas Lights Switch-On and Fair announced

On Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, the Christmas fair will be coming to Harpur Square.

From 10am until 5pm on both days, the square will be full of food stalls, entertainment with choirs, music and dance performances on the stage, balloon modelling and free fairground rides.

There will be over thirty craft traders on the Square and in the Harpur Suite, plus seasonal stalls and local businesses alongside two vintage fair rides which will be free to go on.

The Transformers will be visiting on Saturday, and Anna and Elsa from ‘Frozen’ will be coming on the Sunday.

This festive fun will come to a fantastic climax with the fireworks show at 5.30pm on the Embankment with Father Christmas turning on the Christmas lights in Bedford. This is also completely free to attend.

Father Christmas said: “I am delighted to be welcomed back to Bedford to switch-on the Christmas lights and see the fireworks display along Bedford’s beautiful river.

"With lots of festive fun, free rides, entertainment, and stalls in Harpur Square, this whole weekend will be a great start to the Christmas season in Bedford, just over a month before the big day.”