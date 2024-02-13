Dance troupe which got the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent is setting up base in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dance troupe which got the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent is expanding to Bedford.

Cast your mind back to 2022. Do you may remember when David Walliams was so impressed with Born to Perform, he gave them the coveted nod on BGT, catapulting them straight into the semi final?

Well, the Northampton day service for adults with disabilities is setting up a base in Bedford – at Trinity Arts & Leisure Centre at Bromham Road.

Born to Perform is a service for adults with learning disabilities and autism with a passion for performing arts. Students can take on educational courses and work towards professional annual productions. And the Northampton base already has students who travel from Bedford and Bedford social workers have also been supportive of the move, so it sounds like it makes sense.

Born to Perform is hosting a meet and greet event on Thursday, April 25 at Trinity Arts and Leisure from 10am to noon. You’ll get the chance to meet the team, discuss enrolment and try out a musical theatre session.