Cyclist killed following collision with bus in Wixams

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
A cyclist died following a collision between a bus and a bicycle on Bedford Road, Wixams (Pixabay)A cyclist died following a collision between a bus and a bicycle on Bedford Road, Wixams (Pixabay)
A cyclist died following a collision between a bus and a bicycle on Bedford Road, Wixams (Pixabay)
A man in his 50s has died following a traffic collision on Thursday, March 20.

The crash happened at 2pm between the cyclist and a bus on Bedford Road, Wixams.

Emergency services attended but the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported.

Related topics:WixamsEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice