Cyclist killed following collision with bus in Wixams
A man in his 50s has died following a traffic collision on Thursday, March 20.
The crash happened at 2pm between the cyclist and a bus on Bedford Road, Wixams.
Emergency services attended but the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.