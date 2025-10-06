Customers left without water as burst main disrupts supplies in Cranfield
Anglian Water is estimating the problem will be fixed by around 4pm on Monday October 6.
The water company says that customers will either have very low water pressure or no water at all due to the burst main.
Cranfield Church of England Academy has been forced to close its St Paul’s site because of the disruption to supplies, however its St Peter’s site remains open as that still has running water.
A Cranfield resident told National World: “I have no water, all our last flushes have been used.
“My wife has popped out to try to buy bottled water for our pets.”
A map of the affected area on Anglian Water’s website covers Cranfield, as well as Bourne End, Brogborough, Lidlington, Marston Moretaine, Ridgmont and Husborne Crawley.
Anglian Water thanked customers for their patience while the problem is being fixed.