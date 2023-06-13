Crisis cafe offers a way to talk about mental health in Bedford and Flitwick

A charity which supports people with mental health issues in Bedford and Flitwick has been highlighting its services.

The cafes will hep people with mental health issues

Mind BLMK works across communities to support positive mental health and wellbeing by working closely with a range of partners.

It offers a number of activities from its wellbeing centres and local venues to make a difference to the mental health and wellbeing of people in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity has multiple crisis cafes across Bedford and Central Bedfordshire for adults in crisis over the age of 18.

It is also planning to launch its’ Young Persons Sanctuaries across the area in July, which will be available to support young people aged 14 – 17 in or approaching a mental health crisis.

The drop in centres, which do not need an appointment, aim to offer a safe. calm and relaxed atmosphere, a one-to-one session with a trained

mental health worker, support to identify positive mental health coping strategies, and advice and guidance about other support services available in your area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Users can meet by a trained mental health workers, who will listen and help identify ways to address the problems clients are facing.

The Flitwick crisis cafe is at The Rufus Centre, Steppingley Road, Flitwick MK45 1AH

The Bedford cafe is at Florence Ball House, Bedford Health Village, 3 Kimbolton Road, Bedford MK40 2NX, open 5pm - 11pm (7 days a week)

For crisis support outside of opening times, call NHS 111 or contact the Samaritans on 116 123.