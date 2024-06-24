Crews called to arson at old Robert Bruce School in Kempston ahead of demolition
The incident happened just after 6pm when fire crews from Bedford, Harrold, Toddington, Kempston and Leighton Buzzard were called to the building which is due for demolition this summer to make way for the new Rivertree Free School.
According to the fire service, the blaze – started deliberately – was on the second floor in a single room.
The spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used an aerial platform, jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire. All persons accounted for. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
The police asked anyone with info to call them on 101 or report it online giving ref 369 of 23 June.
The demolition had previously been delayed after pregnant bats had been discovered. The new £26 million school – which will cater for 200 SEND pupils – will open in time for the new school year in September.
