Crews called to arson at old Robert Bruce School in Kempston ahead of demolition

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Robert Bruce Middle School in Hillgrounds Road yesterday (Sunday).

The incident happened just after 6pm when fire crews from Bedford, Harrold, Toddington, Kempston and Leighton Buzzard were called to the building which is due for demolition this summer to make way for the new Rivertree Free School.

According to the fire service, the blaze – started deliberately – was on the second floor in a single room.

The spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used an aerial platform, jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire. All persons accounted for. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

The police asked anyone with info to call them on 101 or report it online giving ref 369 of 23 June.