Cranfield University experts play major role in significant step for future space travel

Cranfield University has played a key role in the production of the first metal part ever 3D printed in space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cranfield’s researchers contributed to the development of the world's first metal 3D printer capable of operating in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS).

It was launched to the ISS at the start of 2024, and in August, the printer successfully printed the first 3D metal shape in space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In collaboration with Airbus and its partners, Cranfield's experts designed and developed the printer's critical components, including the melting process, hardware, laser source, delivery optics,

The first metal component to be 3D printed in space. photo: ESA/NASA

feedstock storage, and feeding system.

Senior Lecturer Dr Wojciech Suder led the design team.

He said: “"This project aims to assess the feasibility of additive manufacturing in space. We’re particularly interested in how microgravity affects the printing process and the quality of the resulting

parts. By studying the effects of reduced gravity on liquid metal flow, phase transformation, and microstructure, we hope to determine whether Earth-based printing algorithms can be directly applied

in space. This information is crucial for ensuring the reliable and efficient production of high-quality components in space."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The successful production of the first-ever metal part in space marks a groundbreaking achievement in space travel.

The printed components will be returned to Earth for in-depth analysis at various European research institutions.

Andrew Kuh, Head of Exploration Technology at UK Space Agency said: "This ground-breaking accomplishment of 3D printing metal in microgravity is a crucial step to longer duration space

missions. Manufacturing components, tools, and spare parts on-demand in space will help overcome logistical challenges of extended missions to the Moon and Mars – where rapid re-supply is not

an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cranfield University have world-class expertise and this is a great example of how the UK provides key technology for humanity's exploration of the solar system."

Cranfield University's involvement in the pioneering project demonstrates its commitment to advancing the frontiers of technology and innovation in space exploration.

Cranfield has also recently joined Space East, the UK’s newest space cluster which brings together leaders from across industry, research and Government in the East of England to develop

new opportunities in space technology.