Cranfield University experts play major role in significant step for future space travel
Cranfield’s researchers contributed to the development of the world's first metal 3D printer capable of operating in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS).
It was launched to the ISS at the start of 2024, and in August, the printer successfully printed the first 3D metal shape in space.
In collaboration with Airbus and its partners, Cranfield's experts designed and developed the printer's critical components, including the melting process, hardware, laser source, delivery optics,
feedstock storage, and feeding system.
Senior Lecturer Dr Wojciech Suder led the design team.
He said: “"This project aims to assess the feasibility of additive manufacturing in space. We’re particularly interested in how microgravity affects the printing process and the quality of the resulting
parts. By studying the effects of reduced gravity on liquid metal flow, phase transformation, and microstructure, we hope to determine whether Earth-based printing algorithms can be directly applied
in space. This information is crucial for ensuring the reliable and efficient production of high-quality components in space."
The successful production of the first-ever metal part in space marks a groundbreaking achievement in space travel.
The printed components will be returned to Earth for in-depth analysis at various European research institutions.
Andrew Kuh, Head of Exploration Technology at UK Space Agency said: "This ground-breaking accomplishment of 3D printing metal in microgravity is a crucial step to longer duration space
missions. Manufacturing components, tools, and spare parts on-demand in space will help overcome logistical challenges of extended missions to the Moon and Mars – where rapid re-supply is not
an option.
"Cranfield University have world-class expertise and this is a great example of how the UK provides key technology for humanity's exploration of the solar system."
Cranfield University's involvement in the pioneering project demonstrates its commitment to advancing the frontiers of technology and innovation in space exploration.
Cranfield has also recently joined Space East, the UK’s newest space cluster which brings together leaders from across industry, research and Government in the East of England to develop
new opportunities in space technology.