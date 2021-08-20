Council to offer more help to house Afghan refugees in Bedford

Bedford Borough Council has confirmed its commitment to resettle Afghan refugees following the Taliban's advance across the country.

It has already helped families but plans to do more.

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan

A council spokesman said: “Bedford Borough Council has had a commitment to welcoming vulnerable refugees since 2016 and we currently resettle up to five vulnerable families to our borough each year.

“We were among the first local authorities in the country to respond to the Government’s original request in early June, to help with the relocation of Afghan nationals who had been employed by British forces in Afghanistan.

“The council agreed to resettle two Afghan families in the borough who arrived in early July, providing a home for these people and their families who have helped our country and would have been in danger if they stayed in Afghanistan as forces withdraw.

“In light of the recent developments in Afghanistan, we are looking to offer further support.”