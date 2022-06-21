Council resurfaces walkway as part of £1.5m improvements at Bedford's Embankment

Bedford Borough Council has completed the first stage of a £1.5millon investment in the Embankment.

The buff-coloured walkway has been resurfaced between Newnham Avenue and Bushmead Road.

Fifteen benches down the Embankment have also been replaced – they are now metal with recycled plastic slats.

The Embankment benches

They were funded by the Welcome Back Fund, developed by the government as part of the Covid-19 response.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I am delighted that these works down The Embankment are complete, well ahead of the River Festival, improving and enhancing this already spectacular area of Bedford.

“During Covid-19, I know so many people really valued the beautiful open spaces we have in the borough, and the benefits it can have for our physical and mental health. The Embankment is a wonderful place to walk, cycle or scoot, and take a seat on these new benches and enjoy the surroundings.”