Council proposes to raise parking charges in Flitwick - have your say

Flitwick residents and businesses are being encouraged to have their say on proposed car parking fees

Central Bedfordshire Council is mooting the possibility of changing the prices at Steppingley Road Car Park - it's suggesting:

The daily rate rises from £5 to £5.50

Steppingley Road Car Park

The weekly rates rises from £25 to £27.50

The weekend rate rises from £1 to £1.50

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: “I would like to encourage all residents to participate and tell us what they think of the proposals and also make suggestions on other options we could consider.

"Please take the time to fill in the survey - it should only take five minutes but could make a real difference to your community."

You can find more information including the proposed fees and charges here

Paper copies of the consultation summary document and questionnaire can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 0300 300 8301.