Council offers free school meal vouchers for Bedford children over summer holidays
Families will receive £15 voucher per week each, for the full six weeks
Children from families who receive income-related free school meals are again eligible for a £15 voucher per week during the summer holidays
The scheme is part of a package by Bedford Borough Council which was launched earlier in the school year for families and households - and is available for the full six weeks.
Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance said: “We know free school meals are a welcome lifeline to many families, so it was an easy decision to once again provide vouchers for all eligible families during the holidays.
“Many families continue to struggle and I hope that by issuing these vouchers families can focus on enjoying the break, rather than worrying about where their children’s next meal is coming from.”
To find out if you are eligible and to register for free school meals visit here