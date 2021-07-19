Council offers free school meal vouchers for Bedford children over summer holidays

Children from families who receive income-related free school meals are again eligible for a £15 voucher per week during the summer holidays

The scheme is part of a package by Bedford Borough Council which was launched earlier in the school year for families and households - and is available for the full six weeks.

Cllr Michael Headley, portfolio holder for finance said: “We know free school meals are a welcome lifeline to many families, so it was an easy decision to once again provide vouchers for all eligible families during the holidays.

Make sure you apply for your school meal vouchers

“Many families continue to struggle and I hope that by issuing these vouchers families can focus on enjoying the break, rather than worrying about where their children’s next meal is coming from.”