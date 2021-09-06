Council makes plea to Bedford landlords to help Afghan refugees

Bedford Borough Council is asking landlords to get in touch if they have any empty properties available to let.

The council doesn't hold any housing stocks and is calling on landlords - particularly those with three bedrooms or more - to get in touch.

These properties will need to be in good condition, ready for people to move in within the next few weeks, and landlords can expect to receive market rent.

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks to Afghan refugees at Heathrow Airport

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I am proud that we were among the first local authorities in the country to respond to the Government’s original request in early June, to help with the relocation of Afghan nationals who had been employed by British forces in Afghanistan.

“Already eight Afghan nationals who have helped our country and would have been in danger if they stayed in Afghanistan as forces withdraw have been resettled in Bedford borough and we expect more in the coming weeks.

“I know our borough will open its arms to these people who have had to flee their country and their homes. We have already had so many offers of spare rooms in people’s houses and other support. With whole families expected to arrive there is an urgent need for whole properties."