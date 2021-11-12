Council gives Bedford Pentecostal Church £9k to help with climate change
The money will pay for LED lighting to reduce the building’s electricity consumption
Bedford Borough Council has agreed to give £9,610 to Bedford Pentecostal Church following its application to the Mayor's Climate Change Fund
The money will be used to instal improved LED lighting to reduce electricity consumption at the building in Roise Street.
The Mayor’s Climate Change Fund can provide up to 50 per cent match funding for projects that help to reduce carbon emission and energy costs of community buildings within Bedford borough.
Groups that can apply for the fund include voluntary and community groups, not for profit organisations, public sector organisations including schools and parish councils, registered charities and social enterprises.
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “It’s excellent to see Bedford Pentecostal Church are reducing the energy costs of their building and have put forward their plans for installing LED lights."
Pastor Josh Masih, Bedford Pentecostal Church, said: “We are immensely grateful for the support of funds from the Mayor’s Climate Change fund to upgrade the lighting system, to LED Lighting to our building that is almost sixty years old. Thank you.”
If you represent an eligible organisation and would like to apply for the Mayor’s Climate Change Fund, you can register your interest by visiting here or emailing [email protected]