Council given nearly £135k for super disabled loos in Bedford

Bedford Borough Council has been awarded £134,750 for new super loos for the disabled.

Called Changing Places toilets, they have adult changing bench and hoist facilities as well as extra space for carers.

They’ll be toilets at Russell Park and The Higgins Museum. These are on top of the the ones at River Street car park, Robinson Pool, The Pilgrim’s Progress and The Range at The Interchange Retail Park.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The new toilets will allow severely disabled residents and their carers and families to go out without having to worry about whether they will have access to suitable facilities.”