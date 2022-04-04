Council given nearly £135k for super disabled loos in Bedford
They have adult changing benches and extra space for carers
Bedford Borough Council has been awarded £134,750 for new super loos for the disabled.
Called Changing Places toilets, they have adult changing bench and hoist facilities as well as extra space for carers.
They’ll be toilets at Russell Park and The Higgins Museum. These are on top of the the ones at River Street car park, Robinson Pool, The Pilgrim’s Progress and The Range at The Interchange Retail Park.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The new toilets will allow severely disabled residents and their carers and families to go out without having to worry about whether they will have access to suitable facilities.”
“Whilst we welcome this funding from the government as a step in the right direction, demand for these facilities is still outstripping supply. The number of Changing Places toilets must increase further to improve access for severely disabled people and their carers.”