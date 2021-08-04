Council gets £208k to boost cycling and walking in Bedford - including new cycles lanes

Bedford Borough Council has received £208,906 from the Department of Transport (DoT) to boost cycling infrastructure - including new cycles lanes.

The money has been awarded as part of the DoT's cycling and walking plan for England which started in 2020.

The Government also announced that along with this funding they will be updating the Highway Code and will publish this in the autumn

Great Barford ward councillor Phillippa Moran-Martin-Bryant said: “I am delighted that the Government has provided further funding to Bedford so that improvements can be made to cycling infrastructure and walking schemes across the borough.