Bedford Borough Council was forced to close Queens Bridge in August for safety reasons

Bedford Borough Council says it is still exploring options after the emergency closure of Queens Bridge in August.

The bridge, which crosses the River Great Ouse between Queens Park and Kempston was closed earlier this year after an inspection found significant decay and rot in the timber arches supporting the centre of the structure.

The decay led to the risk of the bridge partially collapsing, presenting a risk to public safety.

The bridge was constructed in 1985 using Ekki hardwood, with an expected service life of 45 to 55 years.

With the bridge approaching the end of its serviceable life, options were already being considered for its partial or full replacement in the next three years.

Bedford Borough Council says it is currently exploring multiple options for reopening the crossing, with a full report due to be presented at a council meeting this month.

The current diversion is to use County Bridge and Prebend Street, which is half a mile away.

Although the Britannia Footbridge is closer, these footpaths have not been officially adopted by the council and so are not included in the formal diversion.

Current signage for the diversions is set to be reviewed and improved following feedback from residents.

Councillor Nicola Gribble, Bedford Borough Council’s portfolio holder for the environment said, “Closing Queens Bridge was an essential decision based on the unexpected structural defects found.

“We are committed to finding the best long-term solution.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work swiftly to restore safe access.”

