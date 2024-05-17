Council buys 13 homes in Bedford for the homeless
Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: "I am delighted we have secured these houses for families experiencing homelessness. The homes we have bought and the ones we are buying will allow people a place to settle during a difficult part of their lives, until a longer-term housing solution is found.
"These first 13 homes bring the start of a quality journey for our residents in need and as an important added benefit a more cost-effective way for the council to deliver temporary accommodation, now and in the future.”