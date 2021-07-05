Council backs ‘Plastic Free July' as over 13% more rubbish put in Bedford's black bins during pandemic

Over 13 per cent more rubbish was put in black bins in Bedford during the pandemic, which equates to almost 5,000 tonnes more waste.

That's according to Bedford Borough Council which is backing Plastic Free July - a global movement to help people be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

Recycle Now estimates that 79 per cent of the plastic waste ever created is still in our environment, and only 58 per cent of plastic bottles are recycled.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Bedford Borough Council - like lots of councils around the country - provides a kerbside plastic recycling collection.

"Just rinse out your plastic bottles, yoghurt tubs, fruit punnets, meat trays, butter tubs and lids, and more and give it a good squish before you place it into your recycling bin.”

The council is offeing the following tips:

Take your own bags to the supermarket

Instead of getting a coffee in a takeaway cup, grabbing lunch on the go or buying a bottle of water, use a reusable hot drinks cup, lunch box or water bottle