Council awarded £40k for new sensory garden in Bedford's Russell Park

Bedford Borough Council have received £40,000 to develop a sensory garden in Russell Park.

It’s hoped it will provide a relaxing space for children and young people with special educational and mental health needs.

The new sensory garden in Russell Park will be located on the site of the existing Time Garden and will include the design of a collage co-produced with various special schools, dementia and mental health service users and a local artist.

Cllr Jake Sampson at the site of the new sensory garden

The money was awarded by the East London Foundation NHS Trust.

Newnham ward councillor Jake Sampson said: “I have had several residents come to me to ask for an area like this to be accessible to all in Bedford and I am very thankful that these ideas can be implemented in such a positive way.