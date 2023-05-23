Looks like Bedford’s Edward Ruggiero is not giving up in his fight for freedom of speech.

The drag queen and brain tumour survivor has been attempting to stage the sell-out Katie Hopkins show in Bedford but has been beset with problems.

After the Bedford Borough Council cancelled the controversial gig at the Corn Exchange following a petition by Victoria Harrison, Edward set up a counter petition – so far attracting nearly 2,150 signatures.

Then, two attempts to host sell-out shows in Bedford were cancelled at the last minute.

Undeterred, Edward – who even got back in drag as alter ego Eddie Adams in November to protest the decision to cancel – has now reached out to new mayor Tom Wootton.

He said to the mayor: “As the result of an Freedom of Information (FOI) request, it was discovered the decision to cancel the event was made by ‘members in consultation with service area staff within the regulatory services and culture division’ with no policy regarding appeals.

"I believe not only is this a serious injustice on Katie’s right to free speech, but more importantly the people of Bedford’s freedom to attend the event.

“I and many other residents are very uncomfortable with being dictated to by unnamed local council members as to who is an appropriately sanitised voice for public consumption.

"There is no legal basis for the expulsion and It has been shown to be a highly unpopular action as evidenced by the petition available at www.letkatiecome.co.uk. It is for this reason I request you take action to ensure the council abides by the regulations enshrined in Article 19 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, of which this is a direct assault, and lift the ban on her event prior to her 2024 UK Tour.”

Edward says the new mayor has already given an initial response to say he will always do what he can for free speech, so he’s hopeful.

He said: “I can appreciate the council members’ initial reaction, but continuing to hold a ban on the show at the Corn Exchange is clearly breaching several fundamental rights, which could just as easily be rectified if they’re willing to reconsider their position.”