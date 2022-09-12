Could an artificial pitch be on the cards for Kempston Rovers Football Club?

Kempston Rovers Football Club could have a new artificial pitch – if proposed plans get the go-ahead.

A planning application for an Artificial Turf 3G pitch with floodlighting, fencing and hard standing at the club’s ground on Hillgrounds Road has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicants said a new external 3G Artificial Turf Pitch (ATP) would provide increased performance and usage in comparison to the existing area (a grassed area to the north of the site) for the benefit of Kempston Rovers, its partners and community groups during the daytime and evenings.

If the plans go forward, the ATP would offer “a variety of football matches and training sessions within the same enclosed playing space to support development plans into grassroots football”.

The application said the intention is to introduce pitch markings to gain the maximum football developmental outcomes, in accordance with The FA’s technical guidance.

The applicants wish to use the proposed flood lighting system on Monday-Friday 1700-2200, Saturday 0900 to 1300, and Sundays between 0900 and 1300.

This, they said in the application, will “maximise” football developmental outcomes both during the day, during evenings, and at weekends via pre-arranged and structured community access.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/01927/FUL.

The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, October 3, 2022.

The applicants said planning permission was granted in 2018 (18/01900/FUL) for a similar proposal on the site, including new surface, hardstanding areas, and fencing.