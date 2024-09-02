Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to amend a Wixams developer contribution agreement has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The proposed changes to the Section 106 (s106) agreement relate to the provision of sports, recreation, play and community facilities across the whole development.

A s106 agreement is made between a planning authority and a developer, and are meant to ensure that certain works relating to an approved planning permission are undertaken, or financial contributions are secured to offset the impact of the approved development on surrounding communities.

The applicant said this s106 agreement was made in 2006 and secured measures such as affordable housing, education contributions, highway and public transport improvements, as well as sports, recreation, play and community facilities.

Wixams

The proposal is for an alternative option for the Gateway Park on Fisherswood Road.

The application describes Gateway Park as an “existing landscaped public open recreation space, which was constructed without the benefit of planning permission”.

The proposal would remove the existing park and replace it with a full-size Senior Grass Pitch and a Mini Grass Pitch (under 9s/under 10s), with new access and associated changing provision and parking.

It also removes the formally proposed Parkour teen area and instead “safeguards an area of land (800sqms) for teen provision, along with a budget for installation and a commuted sum to cover its maintenance for 20 years”.

The applicant said this allows for the details of what this teen provision should be, adding the management of this area would be “decided at a later stage” when a formal planning application is submitted.

An advisory note within the application said this will be determined at the Wixams Joint Development Control Committee.

This is a joint Bedford Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council committee and is due to meet on October 23.

More information on this application can be found on the borough council’s planning portal, reference 24/01608/S106A. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, September 25.