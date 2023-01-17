Cost-of-living: Here's where you can get broadband for £1 a month in Bedford
It will go up after three months
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
If you fancy cheap broadband YouFibre is offering a new suite of standard pricing tariffs for all new Bedford customers, starting from only £1 a month.
It’s been launched in response to the cost-of-living crisis – you’ll pay £1 for the first three months and £29.99 for the remainder of their 24-month contract.
Advertisement
The one Gigabit package means you’ll be able to download an entire film in the time it takes to make a cuppa.