Cost-of-living: Here's where you can get broadband for £1 a month in Bedford

If you fancy cheap broadband YouFibre is offering a new suite of standard pricing tariffs for all new Bedford customers, starting from only £1 a month.

It’s been launched in response to the cost-of-living crisis – you’ll pay £1 for the first three months and £29.99 for the remainder of their 24-month contract.

The one Gigabit package means you’ll be able to download an entire film in the time it takes to make a cuppa.