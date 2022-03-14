Controversial Flitwick crematorium green belt plans could get go ahead

Controversial plans for a crematorium on green belt land near Flitwick are being recommended for approval by planning officers.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has twice submitted plans for the development on 14 acres of land off Fordfield Road in Steppingley.

The crematorium project includes floral tribute and book of remembrance buildings, a lake and gardens of remembrance, access, parking and a service yard.

Fordfield Road in Steppingley

A previous application was withdrawn by the council after public feedback ahead of the planning process.

There were concerns over highways issues and the availability of alternative sites outside the green belt.

Located within the Greensand Ridge nature improvement area, the premises would become Central Bedfordshire’s first crematorium, if approved by the council's development management committee on Wednesday (March 16).

"This application represents inappropriate development in the green belt," according to a report to councillors.

"It's therefore harmful by definition and conflicts with the purposes of the green belt, resulting in material harm to the openness of the area," explained the report.

"Other harm from the proposals has been considered, including matters on landscape character and setting, neighbouring amenity, highways, the historic environment, external lighting, and best and most versatile land.

"Following full consideration of the case, it's considered that the harm to the green belt is clearly outweighed by material considerations.

"When taken together in the overall balance of considerations, these represent very special circumstances justifying the grant of planning permission."

The proposals are being opposed by local town and parish councils for a variety of reasons.

Steppingley Parish Council objects saying no public consultation has been carried out for this application.

"The applicant’s reliance on the results of a limited consultation exercise conducted on the previous design in 2018 ignores the nearby estate of some 400 homes since then," it added.

"The application misunderstands and misapplies the test for granting planning permission for development in the green belt.

"The change of use of the land from agriculture to urban would contravene the applicant’s stated farm estates plan."

Flitwick Town Council describes the site as "good farming land" and warns: "It may "lead to development creep for housing. The road junction is dangerous for access.

"There are implications for worsening traffic congestion through Flitwick at peak times.

"CBC has only considered land in its ownership, not other sites such as the industrial land away from villages between Ampthill and Bedford."

Ampthill Town Council is concerned about how close the site is to Steppingley Hospital and Orchid Lawns Care Home, as well as the recent housing development locally.

Millbrook Parish Council wondered why no mention is made of the scheme in CBC's adopted Local Plan, and fears the village would become a "rat run" for traffic going to and from the site.

Tingrith Parish Council says CBC has failed to establish the very special circumstances for building in the green belt, adding: "The development will harm the open countryside and landscape, which is essential to the separation of Flitwick, Ampthill, Millbrook and Steppingley."

CBC said in a statement in October: "Changes to the environment since the first application include a new 40mph speed limit on Fordfield Road, after safety concerns raised by residents.

"A planned cycleway and footway link from Center Parcs has been installed, which will form an integral part of the council’s proposal for connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists under the project.