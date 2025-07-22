Construction 'imminent' at Bedford business park for huge service centres employing 90 people
Construction is expected to be completed by September 2026 for the building, which covers 12 acres, at Twinwoods Business Park.
CHEP will employ over 90 staff at the facility.
The development will consist of refurbished industrial and office space over 80,000 sq ft, with an additional seven acres of open storage. The combined investment between landlord and tenant will total £40m, and regenerate an empty building.
Permission has also been granted for the creation of a 4.6-acre open air storage facility. Pigeon intends to construct this speculatively off the back of growing demand in the area, representing a £3m investment.
Ben Guest, Director – Investment at Pigeon, said: “Since our acquisition of Twinwoods Business Park in December 2023, Pigeon has continued to work collaboratively with existing and new tenants to help grow and meet demand for good quality commercial space in this well-located part of the region. #
"These proposals mark the first full step in securing the future of the business park through regeneration, renovation, and enhancement, following many years of underinvestment. There is a growing demand for industrial and open storage space from local and national firms, and we have significant interest from businesses supporting major projects such as East West Rail, Universal Studios Resort UK, the Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvement works and the thousands of new homes due to be built across the Ox-Cam Arc.”
CHEP UK has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.