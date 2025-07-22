Construction is due to start ‘imminently’ on a new building at a business park in Bedford – expected to be one of pallet re-using operator CHEP UK’s largest service centres in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction is expected to be completed by September 2026 for the building, which covers 12 acres, at Twinwoods Business Park.

CHEP will employ over 90 staff at the facility.

The development will consist of refurbished industrial and office space over 80,000 sq ft, with an additional seven acres of open storage. The combined investment between landlord and tenant will total £40m, and regenerate an empty building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of the new CHEP UK site. Picture: Twinwoods Business Park

Permission has also been granted for the creation of a 4.6-acre open air storage facility. Pigeon intends to construct this speculatively off the back of growing demand in the area, representing a £3m investment.

Ben Guest, Director – Investment at Pigeon, said: “Since our acquisition of Twinwoods Business Park in December 2023, Pigeon has continued to work collaboratively with existing and new tenants to help grow and meet demand for good quality commercial space in this well-located part of the region. #

"These proposals mark the first full step in securing the future of the business park through regeneration, renovation, and enhancement, following many years of underinvestment. There is a growing demand for industrial and open storage space from local and national firms, and we have significant interest from businesses supporting major projects such as East West Rail, Universal Studios Resort UK, the Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvement works and the thousands of new homes due to be built across the Ox-Cam Arc.”

CHEP UK has been contacted for comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.