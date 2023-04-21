Construction company workers help plant 1,000 trees at Forest of Marston Vale

Workers from a major UK construction company took a day off from their regular duties to plant one thousand trees at a Bedfordshire forest centre.

Around 50 people from Willmott Dixon’s preconstruction department swapped the office for the countryside to play their part in the company’s bid to plant 100,000 trees by 2030.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The saplings were added to the Forest of Marston Vale.

Michael Page, Les Carter and James Welch from Willmott Dixon

James Welch, preconstruction director, said: “We set ourselves a target of planting 1,000 trees in one day to help towards our overall goal and everyone rolled their sleeves up to pitch in and help.”

Advertisement

Advertisement