Conservatives unveil their 36-point plan for Bedford town centre

The opposition group at Bedford Borough Council have outlined their vision for the future of our town.

The council has been running its ‘Future of Bedford Town Centre’ consultation, asking the public to give their thoughts on how Bedford should be shaped over the coming years. It will help to form the council’s new Town Centre Plan which will be published next year.

And now local Conservatives have presented their own vision of what should be done.

These include:

* Reducing the size of the town centre and re-evaluating its boundaries;

* Having a “pedestrian-first approach” so that cars are secondary along the High Street, St Paul’s Square, Horne Lane and the Embankment;

* Carrying out new public surveys into accessibility for people with mobility issues, what people think of the bus station,

* Two hours of free car parking in town, seven days a week;

* A new, bigger lift for Bedford Central Library;

* A co-ordinated Christmas window display, spread across shops throughout town each year, possibly coordinated by the BedfordBID.

Cllr Graeme Coombes, Conservative group leader, said: “Gianni Carofano made it clear during the mayoral election campaign that an ambitious town centre strategy should be a priority.

“It is positive that the current mayor has taken heed of this and we are very pleased to contribute our ideas.”