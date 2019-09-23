Concerns increase for missing 91-year-old from Bedford who has links to Aspley Guise and Woburn

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 91-year-old.

William Frank Jenkins, who usually answers to Frank, was last seen by a neighbour on Saturday morning (September 21) in Hawthorn Avenue, Bedford.

Mr Jenkins is described as slim, around 5ft 5ins, and walks with a wooden stick. He often wears a light coat and cap, but police do not have a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Detective Inspector Tom Hamm, who is leading the investigation, said: “William, or as he is better known, Frank, has now been missing for 48 hours, and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare

“There’s nothing to suggest he has left the Bedford area, but he does also have links to the Aspley Guise and Woburn areas, so I would ask members of the public in those areas to stay alert.

“We’ve carried out extensive searches over the weekend, and continue to do so this week. We’ve been working closely with local transport companies to ensure they know who he is and can let us know if they see him, and looking at CCTV to see if we can trace him. However I would like to ask members of the public to check their outbuildings like garages and sheds in case he has been taking shelter from the weather.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 268 of today’s date.