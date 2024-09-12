Completion of Jubilee Park Skatepark upgrade marks ‘turning point’ for young people in Bedford
The project was funded by Bedford Borough Council through developer contributions and carried out by Evolution Skateparks Ltd.
The works included repainting the skatepark surface, installing new railings, and the addition of a new grind rail.
The new surface provides better grip and durability, while additional features offer opportunities for more challenging skating.
Cllr Sarah Gallagher, who represents Leisure and Culture, commented: "We’re thrilled to see the completion of this project. The Jubilee Park Skatepark is a valuable asset to our community, and these upgrades will undoubtedly benefit residents and visitors alike. The improved facilities will encourage more people to get active and enjoy the outdoors."
Vanessa, founder of Youth Voices Connect, an organisation working with young people, said, “The skatepark is not just a recreational space, it represents a turning point in making young people feel included and valued within their own community.
Kingsbrook ward councillor Dean Crofts added: “The skatepark’s completion opens the door for further collaboration and inclusive opportunities for local young people.”
‘It is fantastic news that the skate park is due to re-open for the young people of Kingsbrook and the local area. They presented a petition to the council meeting in July calling for investment and I was pleased to support them by proposing a motion that these repairs be carried out. Petitions to full council and supportive ward councillors can really make a difference to local areas: these repairs are a great result for Kingsbrook.”
