Company fined £16k after worker died following fall at Cardington Hangar Studios

Russell Bowry was working on the roof of a temporary rehearsal stage when he fell through the structure.

A company has been fined £16,000 after a worker died following a fall at Cardington sheds.

Russell Bowry, a self-employed rigger, was working at ELP Broadcast and Events Ltd’s Cardington Hangar Studios on March 13, 2018 when he fell 10 metres (33ft). He died from his injuries three days later.

The 52-year-old, from Lower Stondon, was part of an assembly team for a project that required the building of a temporary rehearsal stage for a musical that was due to be performed at the studios. He was working on the roof of the water and wind proof cube when he fell through the structure.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that ELP Broadcast & Events Ltd had failed to plan and implement a safe system of work, and failed to implement its own health and safety policy or ensure there was adequate supervision.

The company, of Bedford Technology Park, Thurleigh, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of The Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974,was fined £16,000 and ordered to pay £2,968.70 in costs at Luton Magistrates’ Court on November 22.

HSE enforcement lawyer Samantha Wells said: “This tragic incident should not have happened. It is vital the entertainment sector has safe systems of work so when it puts on a good show, the workers behind the scenes are protected at all times."

