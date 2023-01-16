Flitwick Town Council has opened its first ever Community Fridge – providing support for residents with the cost of living crisis and rising food costs, and helping to reduce food waste.

The fridge, located at The Rufus Centre will enable residents and businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted.

Advertisement

Town mayor, Cllr Andy Snape said: “We have a thriving community in Flitwick, and the council is thrilled to launch this initiative which will help reduce food waste and hopefully inspire our community to come together and support each other through the cost of living crisis and beyond.”

Cllr James Gleave, Cllr Dan Toinko, Tina Connell Flitwick Co Op Community Pioneer, Cllr Clare Thompson, Cllr Howard Hodges, Cllr Martin Platt, Susan Eldred Community Services Manager, Cllr Ann Lutley,

Open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays, Flitwick Community Fridge is one of a growing number opening up across the UK with the support of environmental charity Hubbub UK.

The equipment required to set up the Community Fridge initiative has been funded by Central Bedfordshire Ward Councillors; Councillor Charles Gomm and Councillor Neil Bunyan.

Advertisement

Flitwick Town Council recognises the cost-of-living crisis is impacting the community in many different ways and want to offer as much support as possible to help residents through these difficult times. In addition to the Community Fridge, the council is providing a weekly warm space at The Hub each Monday, a free Community Movie Day every school holiday and hardship grants for many community organisations.