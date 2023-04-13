Community centre gets £500 boost from housebuilder to improve catering facililities

A housebuilder has donated £500 to support a community centre in Bedford with new catering facilities.
Redrow South Midlands has presented Goldington Reading and Recreation Rooms with a donation of £500 as part of its community fund initiative.
The funds will be used to improve the catering facilities provided by the charity, with new crockery, utensils and cutlery.
Goldington Reading and Recreation Rooms was built in 1904 by benefactors for the benefit of communities in Bedford. With help from local volunteers, the centre continues to be a welcoming space where local residents can meet and enjoy their time together.
Ivan Sears, chairman of Goldington Reading and Recreation Rooms, said: “This will make a huge difference to our local community, who will be able to benefit from new and improved catering facilities when they’re spending time at the centre. We look forward to welcoming local residents, new and old, to visit the centre as we cook up a storm using our new equipment!”
Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “The support that this community hub provides ensures that local residents and social groups are able to benefit from a well-looked-after venue.
“The centre is well loved by all the Bedfordshire residents and used as a tranquil space to unwind and relax. Social activities and interacting with others offer the perfect opportunity to improve residents’ mental and physical wellbeing and we are delighted to support a cause that keeps the Bedfordshire community thriving all year round.”